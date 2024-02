Naughty Dog has released a new update for The Last of Us Part II Remastered for PS5. It is about theupdate 1.11 and introduces some fixes and even a little new content.

Precisely, we are talking about new concept art for the WLF Reversible skin, which you can now find in the extras section of The Last of Us Part II Remastered. Otherwise, these are classic bug fixes and game improvements. You can find the full list below.