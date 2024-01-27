The institutional Accolade Trailer for could not be missing The Last of Us Part II Remasteredor the trailer with press quotes which celebrates the release of the new re-edition of Naughty Dog's masterpiece, available these days on PS5.

The video is composed of a quick montage of scenes taken from the gameplay and narrative interlude moments, with the overlap of various ratings taken from international newspapers, with quotes from comments and obviously stellar ratings.

In the short space of 30 seconds, the trailer acts as commercial perfect for the return of the Naughty Dog title to the market.

As we have seen, The Last of Us Part II Remastered is the remastered version of the already excellent PS4 version, which had obtained some performance increases on PS5, but in this case some technical improvements and some new content are added.