As expected, i critics' ratings The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered they are excellent. Considering the starting point, it was inevitable that this was the case. After all, we are talking about one of the greatest masterpieces of the PS4. However, the presence of some reservations is interesting, which explains some lower scores than 9 and 10. They are not very many, but they are still present.

The votes

Multiplayer.it – ​​9.0 / 10

PSX Brasil – 100 / 100

Enternity.gr – 10 / 10

GGRecon – 5 / 5

Siliconera – 10 / 10

Tom's Guide – 5 / 5

Gaming Nexus – 9.5 / 10

Checkpoint Gaming – 9.5 / 10

Destructoid – 9/10

GamingTrend – 90 / 100

Push Square – 9 / 10

COGconnected – 90 / 100

SECTOR.sk – 9 / 10

Power Up! – 9 / 10

CGMagazine – 8.5 / 10

WellPlayed – 8.5 / 10

TheSixthAxis – 8 / 10

Worth Playing – 8/10

Nerdburglars – 8/10

Kakuchopurei – 70 / 100

Too Much Gaming – 3 / 5

The reservations, as can easily be imagined, concern the operation itself, i.e. the opportunity to remaster such a recent title in such a gentle way. THE lower ratings underline this very point, with some stating that the new content is limited and not worth the financial effort of buying the game again. It must be said that in general the ratings are high and speak well of the added mode, No Returns, so it's really a matter of individual opinions on the point.

