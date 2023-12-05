













The Last of Us Part II Remastered shows its new exclusive PS5 mode | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









The name of this new mode of The Last of Us Part II is ‘No Return’. This allows us to choose one of the game’s characters to face hordes and advance through different levels. It seems that each of these will have different objectives and it will not just be to survive.

Since it was announced, it was said that this mode will have roguelike elements. However, they still do not show exactly what we can maintain after falling in battle. Possibly it will be the weapon upgrades, to give us a greater opportunity to succeed in our next attempt.

We recommend you: The Last of Us Part II Remastered reveals its new levels

The most interesting thing about this new way of The Last of Us Part II are your random modifiers. It seems that In each game a change will be added to the map, so no experience will be the same. We don’t know about you, but we think this mode has the potential to hook you for hours.

What else do we know about The Last of Us Part II Remastered?

The Last of Us Part II Remastered It will go on sale on January 19, 2024 for PS5. Those who already have the PS4 version can simply receive the upgrade with the new modes and levels for a cost of 10 dollars. Everyone else will have to pay the normal price.

Source: Sony.

The remastering comes with more new features than this survival mode. Among them are a trio of levels that had to be cut from the original release. It will also have full support for DualSense and its haptic responses, making it a more immersive experience. Will they buy it?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)