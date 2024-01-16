The Last of Us is ready to come back again: this time it's about the Part IIthe second chapter of the series released in 2020. Of course, it's strange to think of one remastered of a game after just over 3 years, especially if the same game almost broke the record for the remake of the first chapter, which was also considered by most to be too early. Yet, there are always irons in the fire, and now we'll tell you about them.

Before continuing, let's point out the costs: The Last of Us Part II will be released as a separate game, al price of €50and will be purchasable as an upgrade of the PS4 game to price of €10. In short, budget price for the physical version, upgrade price for the previous one. But what does it bring that's new?

All the news

The Last of Us Part II Remastered bring up PlayStation 5, first of all, the game adapted to new generation technology. This is above all the support for DualSense, which with the haptic feedback manages to give an unprecedented immersion for the series. The graphics were then “enhanced”, brought to a Native 4K and with an improved framerate, features that will make viewing the various locations of the game more pleasant.

Speaking of polygons, the LOD, the animation sampling rate and the have also been fixed texture resolutionall upgrades that you may not notice at first glance, but which overall make the game decidedly superior in terms of quality.

But it's not just that: The Last of Us Part II Remastered also introduces new modes, such as Free Guitar Play – requested by fans since the release of the original game – complete with different tools and features, and the mode Speed ​​Runfor those who feel like fighting not only against humans and infected, but also against time.

However, what is really the icing on the cake is the modality Without returnThat turns the game into a roguelike changing the cards on the table.

Without return

This mode will allow you to choose many options for your run: the only rule is that once you die we start again from scratch. Within the mode you will be able to face human and infected enemies of various types, whether in waves or in survival mode, and with each mission completed you will have a choice to make, whether to opt for one location or the other.

You can then upgrade weapons, find useful equipment in the wardrobe and upgrade skills craftingall three with distinct currencies that you will find in game and at the end of each mission.

By playing then, you will unlock objectives to complete, and consequently also new characters, skins, modes and much more. It's not a mess put there to fill in, it's a well thought out methodcapable of holding its own relatively well in many games roguelikehowever setting everything in the narrative universe of The Last of Us.

The Last of Us

You already know everything else: it's still about him, only this time refined and brought back to his best form. To make matters worse, an avalanche of extras they are available to those who know how to explore every nook and cranny of the game, unlocking them by completing it, completing objectives or even overcoming certain challenges.

If you have already finished the game in its version PS4you will be able to import the saves so that you already have everything you need unlocked, so you can launch into the additional modes or, if necessary, retrace the story of the second chapter.

We have already talked about it very well in our review: if there is one thing that is perhaps a little out of place, it is the timing. Coming out so close to the release of the original is something special, a bold choice that not all fans found too favourable. The product offered is certainly excellent, and both the way in which it is sold and what it offers is in line with the average price and quality of Naughty Dog.

Maybe some additional graphic improvements and some more behind the scenes than those present would have made this version more than one director's cut with a couple of extra modes, but all in all nothing to complain about.