Thanks to the page The Last of Us Part II Remastered At the PS Store we know what awaits us. There will be three different levels and their names already give us clues about their content, although there is still no description as such of each of them.

One of them is called ‘Jackson Party’, so we will surely spend more time with the community that welcomed Joel and Ellie. Another is called ‘boar hunt’, which will surely have us searching for a boar for sustenance. Finally, there is one simply called ‘sewers’ that sounds promising and terrifying, since we already know what usually awaits in the basement of these titles.

Now that we know something about what awaits us in The Last of Us Part II Remastered We are a little curious. We already want to see what new features each of these levels will bring and we hope they are worth it. Did these names catch your attention?

What do we know about The Last of Us Part II Remastered?

The Last of Us Part II Remastered will be released on January 19, 2024. In addition to these lost levels, it will bring a new roguelike mode that will have us surviving waves of infected. It will also take full advantage of the PS5’s technologies.

Source: Sony.

Players who already owned the original PS4 version can get the remaster for just $10. Its announcement was met with some mixed responses, with some fans arguing that it’s too early to give it a remaster. What do you think?

