Last week it was finally released The Last of Us Part II: Remastered, game that takes the adventure released in 2020 but with some specific improvements such as native 4K and 60 frames per second that now remain stable almost all the time. Added to that are extra levels and a roguelike mode in which all the characters can be controlled; aggregates that despite having their positive things, have not managed to captivate and that has been reflected in people's opinions.

As usual, shortly after a game is released, on the game page Metacritic Fans can leave the score they think the work deserves, but this practice has become controversial in recent years, as some agree to give extremely low ratings, and that is the case with this game. And there are people who have given it zeros and so on, causing the average to now drop to 7.8, something that is a miracle because users on the opposite side have tried to counteract it with pure 10s.

Here you can see it:

Here are some of the comments they have left in the negative ratings:

It is an unnecessary rehash that changes absolutely nothing and only exists to make easy money for users.

Just meh, honestly the only thing that saves this game is the gameplay and the music, but the story… to the trash pile. I'm not judging the original game, just the remaster. This cannot be called a remaster, so I cannot approve it. Players should ask more from Sony, we are getting tired of remasters… Cheap cash grab. I'm really tired of Sony right now. And above all, this game was not good story-wise. Only the graphics were exceptional. I hate this game. I'm sorry, but the story is horrible. I will never recommend this game to anyone. Let's hope that next time the developers have more respect for our beloved heroes.

It is worth mentioning that the most criticized thing is the fact that Naughty Dog charge $50 USD for each copy, which some find insulting for not having enough additions to make a big difference. However, it has been made clear that there is always the option of paying $10 USD to have the upgrade and not have to spend so much again, something that those who already have their copy and complain about this release apparently have not been able to understand.

Remember that The Last of Us Part II: Remastered Is available in PS5.

Editor's note: It was evident that this was going to happen as soon as the game released the ability to post reviews on Metacritic. The same thing happened with the original, so it's really no surprise that everything released from this franchise in the future will receive the treatment in question.