The Last of Us Part II Remastered is the PS5 version of the PS4 game The Last of Us Part II. In addition to adding some improvements to the graphics and DualSense support, The Last of Us Part II Remastered includes a new mode called No Return: it is a roguelite game in which we can control various characters, including many that we cannot use in the base game , with unique capabilities. We will have to survive as long as possible in a series of random environments.

Furthermore, The Last of Us Part II Remastered is the perfect edition for true fans who want to discover the behind-the-scenes of the game, as it includes the Lost Levelswith commentary by the authors, i.e. cut areas of the game that delve deeper into some areas of The Last of Us Part II.

We remember that if you already own The Last of Us Part II and you are not interested in having the physical version of this game, you do not have to buy the PS5 disc but buy the digital version for €10 via the PS Store (the PS4 disc must be inserted to be able to use the PS5 version).