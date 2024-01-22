The Last of Us Part II Remastered and No Return mode are unplayable when using Joel, according to fans. Here are the mode and character details.
The Last of Us Part II Remastered includes a new mode known as Without return. It is a roguelite game that allows you to play various characters, including some that are not accessible to the player in the story mode. It is also included among the various Joel. Each character has their own uniqueness and Joel's is being more durable with the disadvantage of being slower and unable to dodge. However, this makes it unplayable for many, given that the opponents were designed for Ellie and Abby, more agile characters than Joel.
Some users are reporting their own frustration via Redditas you can see in the example below showing Joel stuck in a loop of melee enemy attacks.
the game wasn't built for this poor man and his dodgeless ass
“The game wasn't built for this poor man and his heavy ass,” the player writes. “I gave my pain a name, and it's Naughty Dog.”
Other comments from players of The Last of Us Part II Remastered
Others who have faced No Return as Joel agree. “I think having Joel in No Return without some kind of countermeasure for the constant melee battles that he is forced into in some situations is the most frustrating thing I've faced so far“, says SightlessKombat.
“At this point, it is simply broken“, comments RizeToFall. “It's funny in a way, but it shouldn't happen.”
Frustrating or not, some, like user EasterBurn, believe it is the Joel's punishment, which still pays for all those morally questionable actions from the first game. “Joel in hell is facing the manifestation of all the people he killed and the humanity he condemned.”
Here is our review of The Last of Us Part II Remastered.
