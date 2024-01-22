The Last of Us Part II Remastered includes a new mode known as Without return. It is a roguelite game that allows you to play various characters, including some that are not accessible to the player in the story mode. It is also included among the various Joel. Each character has their own uniqueness and Joel's is being more durable with the disadvantage of being slower and unable to dodge. However, this makes it unplayable for many, given that the opponents were designed for Ellie and Abby, more agile characters than Joel.

Some users are reporting their own frustration via Redditas you can see in the example below showing Joel stuck in a loop of melee enemy attacks.

“The game wasn't built for this poor man and his heavy ass,” the player writes. “I gave my pain a name, and it's Naughty Dog.”