A few weeks ago an announcement was made that shook the gaming world for negative reasons, and that was the revelation of The Last of Us Part II: Remasteredwhich is a remastering of the title that we saw on PlayStation 4 in 2020, but with graphical and performance improvements thanks to the benefits of PS5. Added to that are game modes that seem promising, including a Roguelike which has already shown its first minutes on video.

Although it is a project that has pleased a certain audience to bring this game to life again, there are people who do not think it is a good idea to give it additional treatment, since they consider it as a copy and The problem is that it only runs at higher resolution and frame rates. However, its director does not think so, which is why he has come out to defend the work, and why it is justified that it be put up for sale again.

This is what he mentioned Matthew Gallant from Naughty Dog about:

For players for whom that's not a tie, that's where we have this kind of smorgasbord of other features that I think will appeal to different people. There aren't any shocking revelations at all, but if you really want to get the full idea of ​​what could have been […] There are a lot of things I love about Lost Levels, not only will you be able to play them in a pre-alpha mode that most players have never played, and I think it could actually be quite eye-opening for players to know. It's still an incredible story.

He mentions that really the only thing people complain about is improving quality issues, but that no one talks about the extra elements of it such as new avatars to use, the roguelike called No Return which has a fairly advanced difficulty. And of course, there will be levels that were discarded from the final game, and that would make the project worth playing again, and much more for those who never tried it at the time and have a PS5.

Remember that The Last of Us Part II: Remastered the is launched January 19 on PS5.

Via: Games Radar

Editor's note: The truth is there should be no problem with this video game being released, after all those who already have it on PS4 can pay 10 dollars to upgrade. Furthermore, no one is really obliged to purchase it.