What you should know about The Last of Us Part II Remastered The thing is that its price depends on whether you have the game on PS4 or not. If you have the original 2020 game, then you only have to pay 10 dollars for the update, which would be about 173 Mexican pesos. With this you will have access to the graphic improvements, the removed material and the new game mode NoReturn.

If, on the other hand, this is the first time you have purchased this game, then You can find it in the PS Store for a price of 49.99 dollars, about 345 Mexican pesos. So, contrary to what many think, it is not another remastering that they launch at the price of a new game.

The process to update The Last of Us Part II Remastered If you already have the original it is quite simple. Simply search for the remaster on PS Store and there you will find the option to simply upgrade for $10. Once this is done, you just have to wait for the new version to download and you can enjoy it.

What differences does The Last of Us Part II Remastered have?

The Last of Us Part II Remastered It has several additions in addition to better performance and graphical improvements. One of the main ones is a new game mode called No Returnwhich allows us to use several characters in a roguelike-style experience. Playing it also unlocks several filters and skins that we can use in the main story.

Also included is a documentary about the making of the game, some levels that were removed, and a mode to play the guitar freely.. All of this makes this version the definitive one to experience Ellie's winding journey to Seattle. Are you interested?

