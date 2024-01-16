Through Amazon it is possible to do the pre-order of The Last of Us Part II Remastered for PS5which will be available from January 19, 2024. The price is €49.99 and this is a guaranteed minimum price booking. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

Booking at guaranteed minimum price it means that, if a discount is activated on the product before release, this will be applied to your order. In other words, you will pay the lowest price that appears on the platform between the time of order and the time of shipment.