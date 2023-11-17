After rumors surfaced that a remastered version of The Last of Us Part IIa lot began to be said about when the announcement would be made by the company PlayStation, something that has not happened until now. But what did happen is that screenshots were leaked, as well as descriptions of the extras by industry leakers.

Here what was shared by Wario64 on the platform Twitter:

The Last of Us Part II Remastered leaked on PSN https://t.co/sQ215f50DJ Experience the winner of over 300 Game of the Year awards now with an array of technical enhancements that make The Last of Us Part II Remastered the definitive way to play Ellie and Abby’s critically… pic.twitter.com/ED9XC1P3cg — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 17, 2023

Here are the descriptions of the content in the game according to the PSN From United Kingdom:

The edition includes:

The Last of Us Part II Remastered full game for PS5 console

Experience the winner of over 300 Game of the Year awards now with a variety of technical improvements that make The Last of Us Part II Remastered The definitive way to play the critically acclaimed story of Ellie and Abby.

Native PS5 improvements:

Created for the PS5 console, The Last of Us Part II Remastered Enhances the original PS4 game in ways not previously possible, including:

• A series of graphical improvements bring this beautiful but dangerous world to life.

• Visual performance now occurs in 4K in Fidelity mode.

• Improved loading times get you into the action faster.

• Full DualSense™ wireless controller integration.

No Return: A Roguelike Survival Mode

Experience the deep combat of The Last of Us Part II through a whole new way! Survive as long as you can in each race, as you choose your path through a series of random encounters. Play as a host of different unlockable characters, some never before playable in The Last of Us franchise, each with unique gameplay features. The variety of challenges features different enemies and memorable locations from across Part II, all culminating in tense boss battles.

New ways to play

Delve deeper into this beloved adventure and discover how the original game was created:

• Lost Levels lets you explore early development versions of three new levels not seen in the original.

• Enjoy hours of commentary from new developers to hear insights into the development of Part II while you experience the game.

• Live your musical potential with Guitar Free Play, featuring new unlockable instruments, or take on the new Speedrun mode* and post your best times.

• Descriptive audio** and voice to vibrations have also been added to the Part II accessibility feature set.

• The Last of Us Part II Remastered also features new character skins and unlockable weapons for players to use for both Ellie and Abby.

For now, all that is missing is the statement and first trailer from PlayStation.