For months there was a rumor that The Last of Us Part II would be having a new edition, that is because the creator of the music, Gustavo Santaolalla, He mentioned some changes in an interview, including more extensive interaction with his in-game NPC. After this the topic was not discussed again, but just hours ago this supposed game has returned to the mouths of fans.

Through the Twitter platform, an image was shared in which people were looking for people to start working in Naughty Dog, and in this same one, which seems to have been taken from the beginning of 2021, it is mentioned that they were looking for a position creating Assets for two video games. The first is the remaster that we saw last year in PS5the second is about the 2020 release but with better performance.

Naughty Dogs Next Game The Last Of Us Part II Remastered!#TheLastOfUsPart2 pic.twitter.com/2tDQYwAcCA — @Zuby_Tech (@Zuby_Tech) October 6, 2023

This makes sense, given that the year 2024 looks a little dry exclusive games PlayStation 5the interesting thing is the fact that in this game there would be changes, this according to the comments made by the musician from Argentina. So we could see some of the extended soundtrack and even some kind of closure that is had with the story, since people have not been satisfied with the ending.

In news related to Naughty Dog, some dismissals of employees who are not 100% affiliated with the company have been reported, which is why they did not receive any type of compensation. And that could be the reason why the multiplayer is being delayed in development, there has even been talk that it is in plans to be canceled within the next few months.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It is evident that this game was going to come out, more than anything because it is one of the games that came to close the PS4 era, and some of them, such as Ghost of Tsushima or Death Stranding, had their respective reissues with improvements.