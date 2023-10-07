A reference to a remastered version of The Last of Us Part II was spotted on the LinkedIn profile of a Naughty Dog developer, which gives a further clue about the release of one remastered dedicated to the title released exclusively for PlayStation 4 in 2020.

The first clues in this regard emerged for the first time in July, when the composer of the two chapters of the franchise, that is Gustavo Santaolallareferred to a «new edition” arriving.

Santaolalla did not want to share further details about it, thus leaving fans to theorize about his words. Now, however, thanks to an update on the LinkedIn profile of Naughty Dog’s main outsourcing artist, Mark Pajarillothe chances that the remaster of The Last of Us Part II is actually in development increase.

The later removed update that appeared on Pajarillo’s LinkedIn account read as follows:

Responsible for overseeing the production of all outsourced environmental, art, weapons and interactive prop assets for two iconic titles: The Last of Us Part One and The Last of Us 2: Remastered.

Naughty Dog currently he neither confirmed nor denied the newsin line with their typical modus operandi.

Remaining in the world of The Last of Us, the development team announced in 2019 the multiplayer game dedicated to the franchise. Since then, however, there have been no further updates on the matter and according to some rumors the project has been cancelled.

With regard to The Last of Us Part IIIalthough it has yet to be announced, it seems that Naughty Dog is already working on the project, according to some rumors.