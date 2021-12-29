We know how Naughty Dog worked a lot on the details with The Last of Us Part II: we had already talked about it on several occasions how the characters interact with the surrounding environment in such a natural way, the result of incredible levels of perfection by the studio. Now, a player has discovered a new detail that essentially changes nothing to the gameplay but that makes it clear how much work is behind it.

The Reddit user KiwiOutrageous7295 used The Last of Us subreddit to see if anyone else had discovered this little peculiarity. The video shows Abby during one of the first missions “The Aquarium”: in this mission we see Abby and Owen looking for some material to recover right inside an aquarium.

During the mission the player noticed that Abby can slip on the handrail of the stairs: even if some have already discovered this before, the level of detail of this game never ceases to amaze the players.

We remind you that The Last of Us Part II is available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

