There are only a few days left for the TV series to be released on The Last of Usscheduled for Sunday January 15, but apparently the community couldn’t wait to see Bella Ramsey take on the role of Ellie. A modder, in fact, has modified The Last of Us Part 2 giving the protagonist of the story the traits of the actress of game of Thrones.

Although the first season of the TV series on The Last of Us will trace the events of the first chapter of the saga, it makes sense that it was part 2 that was changed. Not only because there are already rumors about a possible second season, but also because the age of Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2 it is closer to that of the actress, which certainly made the job easier for Vontadeh, the modder who did the job.

As admitted by the creator himself, the mod works but it is certainly not perfect. It has in fact encountered various difficulties in the points of the game in which Ellie proves to be more expressive, moments in which the applied skin ends up being penetrated by the original face of Ellie. In quieter moments, however, you notice how much care Vontadeh lent to the application of the face of Bella Ramsey on the model of the protagonist of The Last of Us Part 2.