The Last of Us Part II documentary arrives

Very rarely do we get to see what the entire creative process has been like behind great audiovisual works, including films and series, but even with that, in most cases an effort is made to let us know the work that went into having the adaptations on the screen. The same thing happens in the world of video games, of which interviews with developers are held only when there are industry events; However, that has changed over the years and the proof of this is the Naughty Dog team.

Its material is named after Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part IIin which they explain the entire creation process of this video game released in 2020 for Playstation 4 which had its remastering for this year, adding a new roguelike game mode and levels that did not make it to the final version. There are points of view from all those responsible for the creation of the title, including the well-known Neil Druckmann and even the actors who did the motion capture of the characters.



This is the synopsis that says Naughty Dog in its description:

Watch the full documentary Grounded II: Making The Last of Us™ Part II, which takes viewers through the development process of Naughty Dog's acclaimed sequel. Get behind-the-scenes footage of what happened in the development of Part II over the years, including its release. Grounded II will be available to view starting February 2, 2024 at 9 a.m. PT and as part of a downloadable patch 1.1.0 (internet connection required) for The Last of Us Part II Remastered, available for the PlayStation console. 5 at the same time.

Something worth mentioning is that along with the documentary a patch for a remastered version is also added, and that some aspects of the title are more polished. Since in the roguelike there were details that needed to be fixed, these are certain bugs that could be perceived with specific characters when passing the different levels.

Remember that The Last of Us Part II: Remastered Is available in PS5.

Editor's note: It is important that most of these games have similar material, since it can always be preserved for future generations within the industry and that they have certainty about how the games were created, not depending on the era.