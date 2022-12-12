After last week’s speculation, it was right Neil Druckman through Twitter to shut down the rumors, and to give us some good news: The Last of Us Part I will also be compatible with Steam Decks when it comes to PC.

The message is clear and unequivocal, also accompanied by a nice gif taken from the game:

Ellie and Joel will also make their appearance on Steam Deck, have no fear!

Ellie and Joel will grace the Steam Deck…don’t worry! https://t.co/89aMYuTPQB pic.twitter.com/Dti18OhXDV — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) December 10, 2022

As you can see from the tweet, Druckmann responded to a user’s explicit doubt about the Twitter platform, who in the absence of an adequate PC stated that he would have to wait for compatibility with Steam Deck (referring above all to the pre-order of the game). Well, the pre-Christmas good news was not long in coming.

We remind you that The Last of Us Part 1 will be available on PC starting March 3, 2023, the date announced during The Game Awards which took place a few days ago.

However, this is not the only outgoing product concerning the epic that we know well that we will see arriving during the first part of 2023, because the January 15th will debut on Sky and NOW there dedicated TV series to The Last of Uswith Pedro Pascal as Joel and the young girl Bella Ramsey as Ellie.