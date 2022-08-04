The arrival of The Last of Us Part I has generated some controversy, not so much for the quality of the reconstruction of one of the PlayStation 3 masterpieces, as for the price. Of course, there are those who criticize it regardless, boasting worse graphics quality than the original, but we all know how the Internet works.

The Last of Us Part I is still important since it also arrives on PC, a very important debut even if both chapters were available for a limited time for the old PlayStation Now. Meanwhile Naughty Dog is showing more and more the new work and even today a small glimpse was shown, a section on horseback compared to the original version, which certainly has another impact, especially thanks to the new lighting system.

Get ready to hit the dusty trail for a beautiful – and dangerous – journey across America in The Last of Us Part I! Read more: https://t.co/kbnwKv1n5m pic.twitter.com/NoVvqUzSTp – Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) August 4, 2022



The level of detail is certainly higher despite the video being quite compressed. Obviously, there is no lack of controversial comments under the video but as mentioned at the beginning, this is also the Internet.