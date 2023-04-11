The Last of Us Part Ithe remake of the masterpiece by Naughty Dog, has finally arrived on Steam, bringing with it its gripping story and exciting gameplay sequences. The PC version not only offers improved graphics, but also a game fluidity which makes it even more engaging. Or better, should offer.

If indeed the title of his really brings all that it promises, it seems that the work done on the port was not so optimal, consider the problems circulating on the net and that we have had the opportunity to see. But let’s continue in order.

Once upon a time there was a destroyed world

We’ve really talked in all sorts of ways and languages ​​about The Last of Us (be it the first game or the remake Part I), so let’s condense everything in a few lines: the game starts with Joela survivor of the fungal pandemic that has destroyed much of the human population, who tries to get a girl named Ellie. Their relationship, which develops over the course of the game, is the beating heart of the plot and the characters. Their fight for survivalbut also to find a sense of humanity in a now post-apocalyptic world, it is moving and engaging.

There graphics of The Last of Us Part I on Steam is exceptional: we are talking in all respects of a graphic remake which, as happened on PS5, brings the graphics of Part II, with its style, to the original game. Every detail is carefully considered, from the post-apocalyptic landscapes to the texture of the characters’ clothes. Another strong point, of course, the soundtrack: With touching songs (original and otherwise) that perfectly fit the plot and emotional tone of the game, the sound behind The Last of Us is a constant companion throughout the adventure.

The game sequences are well balancedwith the right combination of action and exploration: the remake improves this part, inserting more developed dynamics and one Improved AIalthough you shouldn’t expect the depth of The Last of Us Part II.

Icarus

The concept behind the myth of Icarus it’s simple: he flew so high, so close to the sun, that his wax wings were melted by the heat, causing him to fall into the sea, and consequently die. This myth carries the not-so-subtle advice to consider one’s limits, to avoid overdoing it, but like any Greek myth, multiple meanings may lurk beneath the surface.

One, I think the most fitting, is related to the fact that the specter of failure becomes more and more dangerous based on expectations. Icarus expected the thrill of flying to protect him from everything, and it didn’t happen that way. Likewise, not even the intrinsic quality of The Last of Us Part I was able to protect the development studio from mistakesLet’s go see them together.

One of the most common problems is the presence of some bugs which can cause the game block or gods sudden crashes. These problems seem to be mostly present on less performing computers or those with less common hardware specifications. Naughty Dog has released some updates to try and fix these issues, but some users continue to report these inconveniences.

Another problem concerns the support for controllers: Some users have complained about the lack of support for some specific controllers, making their gaming experience difficult. In short, The Last of Us Part I is not without its problemsand if we consider that all this comes from a game that has revolutionized videogame storytelling (and lately also videogame transpositions into TV series), everything becomes much more serious.

We know for sure that Naughty Dog will repair the damage, and that in the future The Last of Us Part I will certainly become a usable, better and functioning game on Steam. Unfortunately at the moment it is notand perhaps a few months of additional development would have allowed it to be marketed clean and clear, as all players who have not yet experienced this adventure deserve.