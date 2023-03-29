This Tuesday, March 28, the game of The Last of Us: Part II and many thought that things would turn out wonderfully. But reports from PC gamers reveal that this is actually not the case.

At least in the Valve Software store, the comments are not the best, nor are the ratings of this adaptation of the original Naughty Dog video game for Sony consoles.

Only 33% of the reviews are positive and we are talking about more than 3,200; the rest are very negative. One player, Numbra, commented that the game has ‘exaggerated requirements’ and added that he has a ‘very bad optimization’.

It is one of the main complaints, but there is more. GonzaSoyYo, for his part, said ‘loading screens last longer than cinematics’, and then added ‘and the shaders load more than the game campaign’.

Iron Galaxy was the studio in charge of adapting The Last of Us: Part II to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Another player on Steam, Rommel [ARG]commented ‘There is no justification for a port to exit in this state’.

Then he highlighted the great work done with god of war and Unchartedand finished by saying ‘put on your Iron batteries and start taking out patches to correct the shit you sent yourself’. The studio is probably already working on a patch.

What are the requirements for The Last of Us: Part I on Steam?

Although it is advisable to wait for an update of The Last of Us: Part II To play it on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, it doesn’t hurt to know its requirements.

The minimums are a 64-bit processor and operating system. In the first case, an AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or Intel Core i7-4770K, and in the second, MS Windows 10 version 1909 or newer. Also 16GB of RAM and AMD Radeon RX 470 (4 GB) graphics card.

In this case, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4 GB). Still, 100GB of available space and an SSD are necessary. Regarding the recommended requirements, it is an AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i7-8700 processor as well as the same RAM.

In relation to the card it is an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER (8 GB). There are other graphics accelerators that should work with this game.

In addition to The Last of Us: Part II We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.