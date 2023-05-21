Digital Foundry has released a new video where it analyzes the changes made to the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1 after the publication of patches 1.05. Summing up, the result is positive, with better quality textures and that consume less VRAM, better CPU utilization, but on the other hand there are now cases of stuttering that were absent at launch.

But let’s go step by step. According to the results of the tech enthusiasts, the horrendous textures of the medium preset down with others of much better quality. Not only that, now they use about 1.5GB less VRAM on average for any preset, meaning gamers can benefit from better graphics while maintaining stable performance.

It also increased theCPU usage by 10% on average, while that of the GPU remained unchanged. In general, performance has improved, but according to Digital Foundry there is still work to be done. In their tests, an RTX 2070 Super at 1440p on the high preset can’t get past 45-50 fps.

There is also good news for compiling the shaders, which now takes “only” 25 minutes to wait for for the first time against the 40 minutes required for launch. On the other hand, they are increased cases of stuttering in-game. Let’s be clear, nothing that substantially compromises gameplay, but as Digital Foundry points out, some stutter also occurs during cutscenes, which could be annoying.