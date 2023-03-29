The Last of Us is certainly one of the most successful video game franchises of recent years. With two titles and a television series dedicated to him, it certainly cannot be said that the work is not liked; with the arrival of The Last of Us Part 1 on PC we hear perhaps for the first time bad things about the no longer exclusive Playstation.

Released on Steam and Epic Games Store the game immediately received less than positive reviews from people who felt the title was poorly optimized for the platform. The answer of Naughty Dog she was not long in coming; the company is ready to examine all the criticisms received and to correct all the errors that have so far occurred. One detail that surprised many fans was the absence of reviews at launch on Metacritics which suggests the game keys never arrived or that they arrived too late.

According to other reviews it seems that The Last of Us Part 1 also tends to crash on Steam Decks where it seems to overload the SSD particularly. Despite the defects encountered so far, the game’s sales have not gone so badly, the game has surpassed titles of a certain thickness such as Days Gone And Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection.