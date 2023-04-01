Naughty Dog he realizes that The Last of Us Part I on PC has not reached the level of quality expected by the fans, as reported by the team itself, and is continuing to work to try to correct the numerous technical problems detected in the game, announcing two new patches coming next week.

A first smaller hotfix is ​​scheduled for Tuesday, which should fix glitches with the camera when it’s controlled with the mouse, as well as fix some crashes and other issues, while a patch of larger size it is then expected later in the week, intended to adjust other aspects.

Naughty Dog also encourages players to make sure they are using the latest drivers for Nvidia, AMD or Intel video cards, first of all. For the rest, “Our team and our partners at Iron Galaxy will continue to investigate issues and fix known ones, in order to deliver the great The Last of Us Part I experience everyone has come to expect,” reads the team’s tweet. .

Two more updates are therefore scheduled for next week, but the impression is that the road to go is still quite long, in order to completely solve the problems of The Last of Us Part I. In the meantime, the first votes are mixed and some also strongly negative for the PC version of the game, while a first patch and then a second have already been made available in recent days.