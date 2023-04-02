There PC version of The Last of Us Part Iat the moment, has various problems, but this shouldn’t completely distract from what it can offer (or will be able to, after the patches), starting from the playful quality and also arriving at a series of exclusive contents, such as a series of t-shirts for Ellie created from various TV series and more.

As reported by Naughty Dog Central (not associated with Naughty Dog, we specify), once The Last of Us Part I is completed it is possible to obtain a series of t-shirts for the girl. These are inspired by Game of Thrones, Deadwood, The Sopranos, The Wire, The Leftovers and Mortal Kombat.

Those who buy The Last of Us Part I on Steam also get t-shirts related to Left 4 Dead and Portal. Instead, those who buy it on the Epic Games Store get a T-shirt linked to Alan Wake.

For the moment we do not know if these exclusive content for PC they will also arrive on PS5: perhaps they could be made available after a certain period of time as free DLC on consoles, but this is only speculation.

It should also be emphasized that The Leftovers is a 2014 TV series, so technically it shouldn’t exist in the world of The Last of Us, which begins in 2013. However, since this is a small extra, it is clear that one should not worry too much about the canonicity of the content.

Finally, we recall that Naughty Dog has announced two patches arriving next week.