The Last of Us Part I in the PC version it has been updated once again, but the problems have not yet been resolved. Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy continue to work on the game and revealed that this week, ie by 16 April 2023one will be published new patch for the video game.

The two development teams have also indicated what the main issues which are being fixed in future patches. Shaders still take too long to load, and The Last of Us Part I performance and stability are lower than expected while shaders are loading in the background. Older graphics card drivers tend to create instability issues and graphical glitches.

Also, the teams aim to solve the inability to start the game although the minimum requirements are met. A potential memory leak will also be fixed, along with the camera mouse control issue. Finally, the neon effect of the textures should disappear in The Last of Us Part I.

“Our Iron Galaxy team and partners are continuing to investigate reported issues for The Last of Us Part I for PC and working on further fixes, including a patch later this week,” the developer says in a statement. ‘update.

Other updates are also confirmed for the future, which will be published on a constant basis. We just have to wait and hope that The Last of Us Part I finally arrives in a proper state. Users are still reporting CPU issues after the 1.0.2 update, so future patches are more than needed.