Although it is common for PlayStation Plus subscribers to have access to games from day one, that was not the case for The Last of Us Part IIwhich came out on September 2, 2022.

Well, that finally happened and it was on January 15, 2023. Sony’s intention is clear when launching the game on this service and it is to promote the live-action adaptation or with real actors of the series, which has its premiere on the same date on HBO Max.

However, we have to point out that there is a limit to playing this title, and by the way, a PlayStation Plus Deluxe subscription is required. Players who try this video game can only do so for a maximum of two hours.

It seems that the idea is that more people can meet Joel and Ellie in order to draw attention to this adventure. Something that should be noted is that time is counted from the game and not externally.

Font: Sony.

Any progress that players make in the test of The Last of Us Part II on PlayStation Plus it will be saved for the full version. The same can be said of the trophies achieved.

Too bad Sony isn’t giving a discount to those who buy it from the PlayStation Store. It is clear that this game could have been better used to attract the attention of PS Plus, and of course, the live-action series.

When does The Last of Us series come out?

series of The Last of Us will have its premiere on January 15, 2023 through the video-on-demand service HBO Max. In the case of Mexico, the broadcast will begin at 8:00 p.m.

Although it has not yet come out, specialized critics have given it their ‘blessing’. We say this because it has a healthy average of 98%, which certifies that it is very worthwhile. In the case of the audience it is a little more difficult to trust but it has a promising 86%.

Not everyone has had the opportunity to see the series and that is why we do not fully trust this evaluation, but it is a good sign. How long will the fun with the program last?

For what has been announced, this first season will include nine episodes. Based on the content of the game and the way to take advantage of it, another season can be expected. But that can only be known when its broadcast ends in a few months.

In addition to The Last of Us Part II We have more video game information at EarthGamer.