To coincide with the launch of the HBO TV series, Sony has released a 2 hour demo Of The Last of Us Part I available free of charge to subscribed users Playstation Plus Premiumthus allowing you to experience the game in depth.

In case you have not purchased it previously, this can therefore be an excellent opportunity to discover this title in more detail, which represents a total technical remake of the first chapter of the Naughty Dog series, leaving the story and much of the original structure unchanged .

Once the demo has been downloaded, it will be possible to play The Last of Us Part I for two hours, allowing you to get to the heart of the story but then not being able to continue beyond the time limit imposed, similar to what also happens for other titles.

Timed ‘trial’ demos are bonuses that are part of the PlayStation Plus Premium membership, but have not seen a large uptake so far. Among the others available we find the 5-hour one for Horizon Forbidden West, the one-hour demo of Ghostwire: Tokyo and another two-hour one for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, in an initiative that perhaps has yet to find its its space in the PlayStation Plus offer.

The Last of Us Part I is a remake which reconstructs the graphics of the first chapter according to the most modern standards, but leaving the game substantially unchanged. You can get to know him better in our review, while we remind you that The Last of Us TV series starts today in Italy, with the first episode available on Sky and NOW TV.