Via eBay you can perform the Pre-order at a discounted price of The Last of Us Part I in PS5 version. The game is now available for € 59.99, instead of the usual € 80.99. You can find the product at this address.

The salesperson it’s game_electronic_virz, with 99.9% positive feedback. This is a seller categorized as an eBay Premium service for reliability and speed of delivery. You can return the product within thirty days, paying only the shipping costs. Payment is possible via PayPal, G Pay, Visa, Mastrercard and American Express.

The Last of Us Part I allows us to (re) discover the beginning of Joel and Ellie’s journey. In the midst of a now-fallen America, the couple has to fight tooth and nail. Difficulties will unite our protagonists and in this version we will be able to enjoy the journey with completely renewed graphics, which harnesses the power of PS5.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

The Last of Us Part I

This news includes an eBay affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.