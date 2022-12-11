While it’s not quite a full-fledged official statement, we can take the tweet from Neil Druckmann in which it ensures that The Last of Us Part I it will work on Steam Decks as a confirmation of support for the Valve device.

A good part of PC games work properly on Steam Deck, in particular new productions of a certain caliber for which particular attention is paid, but the confirmation of total compatibility and correct functioning in all respects can only be obtained through a kind of certification procedure carried out by the developers in collaboration with Valve.

It is clear that Naughty Dog has already taken this into consideration and has already taken the necessary steps to ensure this compatibility, considering the claims of Neil Druckmann, director of The Last of Us Part I, on Twitter.

“Ellie and Joel will grace Steam Deck, don’t worry!” Druckmann wrote, complete with a meme associated with expressing all the possible satisfaction for this confirmation. The sentence is still rather vague, but we can take it as a confirmation that The Last of Us Part I has gone through, or is going through, the procedure for full support on Steam Deck.

Meanwhile, the release date was announced with trailers at TGA 2022, set for March 3, 2023 on the Windows platform. There is still a bit to wait, therefore, but we can be sure that the game will also work properly on Valve’s portable platform, which has been enjoying great success in recent months.