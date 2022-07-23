Naughty Dog forced to speed up the release of the first gameplay of The Last of Us Part I, after the umpteenth leaks of the last hours.

Naughty Dog has released the first official gameplay of The Last of Us Part I , remake of the first chapter of the popular post-apocalyptic saga. The studio unveiled the video after a number of leaks, which convinced it to anticipate its release to avoid creating ambiguity about the operation – rumors of only minor changes were spreading compared to the original game and there was the will. to deny them quickly.

What’s New in The Last of Us Part I –

The ten-minute video illustrates the changes from the original and the PlayStation 4 remaster of The Last of Us Part I, with gameplay and behind-the-scenes scenes from developers quickly alternating. You can glimpse the motion capture sessions and the methods by which the Santa Monica team was able to strongly update the graphics of the classic, originally launched in 2013. Among the novelties, the use of haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, and an improved AI that has made stealth gameplay more immersive thanks to the potential of PS5. Technically speaking, in addition to new models for the protagonists based on the sequel, the remake will include two graphics modes: Native 4K and 30fps or Dynamic 4K and 60fps. On the gameplay side, a permadeath mode, one focused on speedrun, new costumes for Ellie and Joel, and over 60 accessibility options will be introduced.

The plague of leaks –

Naughty Dog was preparing to show the video to the public but, apparently, it had to speed up due to the leaks – the same plague that had spoiled much of the story of The Last of Us Part II before the release and the announcement of this remake in June. The video was generally well received, but the studio made no secret of its disappointment – beyond the official communication shared on PlayStation Blog between yesterday and today. Samuel Prince, senior editor of Naughty Dog, has explained that “since this is getting some attention, I just want to say that the leaks suck. They do extremely badly to devs who work tirelessly to bring you these great games. Sharing assets with the public takes a long time to create, review, approve, locate, verify with the legal team, ESRB, etc. Be kind! I haven’t seen the leak, so I honestly don’t know if it’s genuine. Leaks, in general, just suck. It’s demeaning and frustrating for the teams who have put their hearts into doing great things for our fans. ” The Last of Us Part I is out on September 2 for PS5, while a PC version is currently in development but still without a release date.