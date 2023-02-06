According to a new leak, The Last of Us Part 3 would already be in development at Naughty Dog, to some extent, and the reference consoles would be both PS5 and PS6. In other words, it would be a cross-gen game already designed to take advantage of the next generation of consoles.

The source of the rumor is the site TheLeak.co which reports what was indicated by a leaker who previously revealed the release date of the slim version of PS5. The latter was then confirmed by Tom Henderson, a known leaker and certainly more credible than a newcomer.

According to this leaker, The Last of Us Part 3 would therefore be a certainty, going in part to collide with the words recently spoken by Neil Druckmann, co-creator of the saga. Druckmann said Naughty Dog is not obligated to continue work on The Last of Us. Clearly the two things are not mutually exclusive and it is obvious that Druckmann cannot give certainties about a new chapter in the saga until the team is really ready to announce it.

What the leaker indicated is possible, also because The Last of Us is a successful saga and it would be strange if it didn’t continue after the multiplayer chapter currently in development. The working times are also credible. At the same time, however, it’s a leak so generic that it tells us very little and therefore runs little risk.

It is also not the first time that a leaker has spoken of The Last of Us Part 3, but always in very general terms. Even if everything were true, it is clear that the team would be in an embryonic stage of development to say the least and that there could be upheavals and changes of plans at any moment, including the cancellation of the project in the event that the results were not adequate to the standard from Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment.

In other words, we can only wait and see what Naughty Dog will announce in a few years.