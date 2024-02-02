The Last of Us Part 3 will probably happen, says Neil Druckmann

The Last of Us Part 3 probably it will do: He said it Neil Druckmann in the final minutes of the interesting documentary Grounded 2: The Making of The Last of Us Part 2, talking about how a concept for the game currently exists.

“The first chapter conveyed a clear idea of ​​theunconditional love that a father has for his children”, explained Druckmann in the documentary dedicated to The Last of Us Part 2. “The second told this concept of obtain justice at any costjustice for the people you love.”

“We thought there was a connection to the love theme of the original The Last of Us. If we never make another episode of the series, the ending of The Last of Us Part 2 would be a great closing point. The story is complete.”

“And the great thing about working at Naughty Dog is that we don't have to do it: From a certain point of view we would very much like to develop a new The Last of Us, but if the fans were passionate about something else, we would support them.”

“This is a really privileged position for us, and it's something I never take for granted. I wondered if there was an idea for a Part 3, and for years I couldn't find that idea. Recently, however, things have changed.”

“I don't have a story yet, but I have this concept. An idea that for me is as exciting as the ones behind Part 1 and Part 2. Something different, but which once again draws a line between all three games.”

“So, by the looks of it, probably this story still has a chapter to tell.”