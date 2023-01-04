Neil Druckmanco-president of Naughty Dog, stated that the brand of The Last of Us still has “other stories to tell”, thus suggesting that sooner or later it will be there too Part 3. She revealed it during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the launch of the first season of HBO’s live-action adaptation.

The article talks about how the first season of the HBO series will adapt the events of the first The Last of Us, while the second, albeit not confirmed but only suggested by Druckmann and co-author Craig Mazin, will tell those of Part 2, without “filler” episodes in between.

So will there also be a third season based on a new The Last of Us game? In this regard, Druckmann did not directly confirm a possible “Part 3”, but said: “I think there are other stories to tell”.

Neil Druckman

The co-president of Naughty Dog also does not fear a case like that of Game of Thrones, where the television adaptation has exhausted the material of George RR Martin to then create new original stories, of dubious quality.

Rather Druckmann says that the goal is to tell only the stories also told in the games of the series and that that of The Last of Us Part 2 in itself represents an excellent conclusion.

“We have no plans to tell any stories beyond those adapted from video games,” Druckmann said. “We won’t run into the same problem as Game of Thrones as Part 2 doesn’t end on a cliffhanger.”

In summary, for Druckmann there are other stories to tell in the franchise of The Last of Us, but at the same time the TV series will be based exclusively on video games. In short, a possible The Last of Us Part 3 at this point seems more than likely.

Druckmann’s statements come just today that Naughty Dog presented a new image of the multiplayer game of The Last of Us and promised news during the year, on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the series.