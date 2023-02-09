The Last of Us is one of the big names of the moment, largely thanks to the success of the HBO TV series which, at the time of writing, is in its fourth installment. A second season has already been confirmed, so the characters played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will still be talked about for years. Even video games will continue, at least with a new game, precisely a multiplayer title for now without a name. But there will never be a real one Part 3? Troy Baker – who plays Joel Miller in the video game – he doesn’t know, but if it were ever made he would like to return to play the character.

Questioned about the matter during the Last of Pods podcasts, Baker said he has no idea if a new game in The Last of Us franchise will ever be made. He didn’t even know if there would be a Part 2 after the first game wrapped. He then states “If Neil [ndr, Neil Druckmann, co-creatore e co-sceggiatore dei giochi] he has a story to tell and if he wants me to be a part of it, i’m available seven days a week and twice as long on sundays. I would absolutely follow it. I followed him to the gates of hell and came back, also carrying the ice cream”.

It’s a more than passionate statement and shows how much Baker enjoys working with Naughty Dog and playing Joel.

Let’s remember, however, are only the hopes of an actor and voice actor. We shouldn’t take his statements as a hint that The Last of Us Part 3. That said, a leaker claims that the game is already in development and that the release period will straddle the PS5 and PS6 generations.