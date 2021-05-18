Right now the fans of The last of us are debated if there should be a third installment in the series, however, Neil Druckmann, Nuaghty dog Y PlayStation they are the ones who have the last word on this detail.

In what happens this, a fan of The last of us With a lot of time in his favor, he set about imagining the characters of the series in the somewhat distant future that could well be a foundation of the franchise if that were the path to be taken by the creatives of Naughty Dog.

What we share with you is a series of images created by the user of ArtStation Edit Ballai Maximus, who showed us what the characters in The last of us 30 years later.

Yes, this is an interesting exercise that not only includes images with concept art of various characters from TLOU3, also some animations in the expressions of these to put a little more realism in the proposal.

The idea of ​​The Last of Us 3 is already in place, but it is a matter of Naught Dog doing it with the authorization of Sony

It is worth remembering that during the end of April 2021 we tell you that The Last of Us 3 I already had a story or, at least, a context, but it is too early to say that it is a project that will be carried out in the short, medium or long term.

‘I don’t know how much I want to reveal… (Halley Gross) and I wrote the outline for a story that we haven’t done – but I hope one day it can see the light – that explores a bit of what happens after the game. We’ll see’, declared at the time Neil Druckmann to the podcast of Script Apart.

There was also the rumor that the first game in the series, the one that came out on PS3, could have a remake and that Naughty Dog is the one who was in charge of the project, but, that ‘theme’ still needs to be confirmed.

Do you think this franchise deserves a third installment?




