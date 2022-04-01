After the incredible success of The Last of Us Part 2, Naughty Dog she started working on different projectsamong which there could also be a remake of the first The Last of Us. However, for an insider, the software house has not set aside the work for the third chapter of the saga. In reverse, a draft plot for The Last of Us Part 3 would already be complete.

As reported on your account Twitter from the insider Oops LeakNaughty Dog would have already completed the draft of the plot that will characterize The Last of Us Part 3. Furthermore, the development of the game could «get started faster than expected thanks to the expansion of the studio“. Therefore, it is possible that The Last of Us Part 3 will be released earlier than Part 2, which came out seven years after the first chapter.

Nonetheless, Oops Leak has confirmed that at the moment Naughty Dog is busy developing other projects and, therefore, in the current state of things, The Last of Us Part 3 would not be the top priority for the study. The software house, in fact, would be concentrating its efforts on various projects, among which there should be the online multiplayer of The Last of Usoriginally intended to complement the second chapter.

According to the words of Oops Leak, multiplayer should include a hybrid formula, halfway between The Division And Escape from Tarkov, however, taking up the features already present in the multiplayer of the first chapter of the series. In addition, the title may be released in free-to-play.

For the insider, Naughty Dog would also be working on one new IP with a fantasy setting without the supervision of Neil Druckmannalthough there is no additional information about it.

The Last of Us Part III Nothing but official statements from the studio, the outline of the script is ready, but the studio is engrossed in the development of the aforementioned projects. It is possible that development will begin faster than expected due to studio’s expansion. – Oops Leaks (@oopsleaks) March 31, 2022

It should be remembered that, at the moment, they are just rumors and therefore we will have to wait for an official announcement from Sony and Naughty Dog. In any case, we refer you to the news regarding a leak that would anticipate the multiplayer of The Last of Us Part 2. We also remind you that some characters from the TV series have been shown. HBO.