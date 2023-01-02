In a New Year’s message, Neil Druckmann he specifically urged fans to be wary of the leaks, as much of what they report is false in his claims. While Druckmann doesn’t specifically mention The Last of Us Part 3, this is the only major rumor that has been circulating about Druckmann and Naughty Dog recently, so it’s very possible that he’s talking about it.

Recall that late last month rumors surfaced that Neil Druckmann, chief creative officer at Naughty Dog, is currently reportedly working on The Last of Us Part 3. The information, which came from a source known for accurate movie leaks but rarely delved into the world of video games, was greeted enthusiastically by some, but negatively by others. In any case, it has attracted the attention of the public.

For this reason, perhaps, Druckman he preferred to have his say on the subject, even without specifying which rumors he refers to.

Of course, maybe Druckmann is just trying to muddy the waters and The Last of Us Part 3 is really the next project. We’ll just have to wait and see. In 2020, when Naughty Dog was preparing The Last of Us Part 2, Druckmann said he wasn’t sure if there was a third installment in the series or a new IP in his future. What we do know is that the new project is more like a TV series, in that there is a team of writers at work and not just one or two people as in previous projects.

For the moment, in any case, our interest should be directed to the online game of The Last of Us, already confirmed but still without details.