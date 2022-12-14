Naughty Dog may have already begun development of The Last of Us Part 3, which should inevitably come out after the standalone multiplayer Factions. The tip comes from ViewerAnon, a well-known leaker in the field of films and TV series, especially with regards to the Marvel and DC cinematic universes.

According to his sources, the next project Neil Druckmann is working on is Part 3 of The Last of Us. Apparently the game is already in development, but no further details have been revealed, such as an estimate on the release period.

“Druckmann’s next game is The Last of Us Part 3 which is currently in production at Naughty Dog,” said ViewerAnon.

Interestingly, ViewerAnon talks about “Druckmann’s next project” and not Naughty Dog in general, thus suggesting that other games currently in development at the studio may hit the market sooner.

We already know one of these: it is the The Last of Us standalone multiplayer, which the community usually calls “Factions” (or Factions in English) waiting to discover the official title. According to ViewerAnon this will be the first of Naughty Dog’s current projects to arrive on the market, which in any case many already took for granted.

Also, ViewerAnon said that the Uncharted series will be entrusted to another studio, indirectly corroborating the rumors about a reboot of the franchise, without however specifying which one. The insider, on the other hand, preferred not to say too much about the alleged new IP that Naughty Dog is working on.

“Uncharted will be handled by another studio, Factions will come out first, not sure about the new IP,” the insider added in response to a user.

Clearly we are talking about all unofficial information and as such to be taken with a grain of salt. ViewerAnon is a leaker with numerous apt tips in the field of cinema and TV series. He himself admits that video games are not his main field, but claims to have several contacts in this area too. He points out for example that he was the first to reveal the existence of Crash Bandicoot 4 before his official announcement.