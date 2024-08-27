Alien: Romulus and The Last of Us Part 2 have a bit of an unexpected connection.

Alien: Romulus – the latest film in the Alien franchise – recently released, and stars Isabela Merced in a leading role. While Merced has acted in many films and series, those on this site may recognize her name as that of Dina in the upcoming second season of The Last of Us. But, that’s not where the connection ends.

Over the weekend, Alien: Romulus director Fede Álvarez revealed the film’s character of Kay (played by Merced) was actually inspired in part by Dina from The Last of Us Part 2. This was before Merced was cast in either role. What are the chances – Dina see that coming, and all that. Please be aware of a small The Last of Us Part 2 spoiler below.



Manage cookie settings The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered’s Roguelike No Return Mode Explained: TLOU2 No Return Gameplay PS5. Watch on YouTube

“Fun fact: I was playing [The Last of Us Part 2] while writing [Alien: Romulus],” Álvarez shared on social media platform X over the weekend. “The story of a pregnant Dina made me think of having the character of Kay be pregnant too. Then I cast Isabela Merced to play Kay.”

The director went on to state that a year later, he found out that Merced had also been cast as Dina in HBO’s adaptation of the game, completing an unexpected and rather serendipitous circle.

“True story,” Álvarez closed (I am assuming a pregnant pause followed).



The second season of The Last of Us is currently scheduled for release next year. At the start of this month, HBO released a new teaser for the upcoming season, giving us our first look at Kaitlyn Dever as The Last of Us’ Abby, as well as more from Joel, Ellie, Dina and Catherine O’Hara’s yet- to-be-named character.

While promoting Alien: Romulus recently, Merced revealed that she required extra security while filming scenes like Abby, for her own protection.