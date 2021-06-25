The Last of Us Part 2 just celebrated its first birthday, which Sony celebrated with a brand new merchandise drop, which also includes the game’s soundtrack double vinyl. As we know, fans are still in love with the game that marked an entire generation of consoles, as are those who played it.

Fans often demonstrate their love for The Last of Us by creating fanarts, and Naughty Dog often decides to retweet or post them to thank them. Just today Naughty Dog re-released an illustration of Seattle, where The Last of Us Part 2 takes place, under the skies of Van Gogh’s The Starry Night.

Van Gogh once wrote, “But the sight of the stars always makes me dream.” ? Thank you Ayleen for this surreal mashup of Seattle and Starry Night! More from Ayleen: https://t.co/XLdAhRgyEX Send us your own art, cosplay, and more here: https://t.co/rkNPoi2lDv pic.twitter.com/RvgCtEJJ2s – Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) June 25, 2021