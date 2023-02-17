The Last of Us Part 2 has been available for years and now many are turning their attention to the multiplayer game in development or even a potential The Last of Us Part 3. Some people, however, can not go further and continue to pour their senseless hatred on Jocelyn Mettler, the model who gave the face to Abby.

As disclosed by Mettler herself via Twitterare still being sent to her today death threats via email. As you can see just below, Mettler wrote: “Dude, I haven’t been on Naughty Dog’s payroll since 2017. I don’t work for their complaints division. I think you forgot a CC in this email, champ. Content warning: Harassment, threats, stupidity.”

We won’t exactly translate the words in the email indicated by Mettler, but even if you don’t know English, it’s enough to know that they are full of threats, vulgarities and insults.

It’s about absolutely unjustified and deplorable behaviortoday as in the past, but it seems really absurd that there are people who after all this time still feel the need to attack a simple model who has given her face to a character in a video game.

We recall that Mettler is not the only one to have received this type of message. Also Laura Bailey, an actress who did the motion capture and voice acting for Abby, was harassed several times. At least, Mettler says she’s not scared by these threats, which are boring anyway.

Sadly, we fear the woman will receive other threats in the coming years since The Last of Us TV series will continue with a second season, which will bring back the events of The Last of Us Part 2, probably once again unleashing the hatred of these stupid gamers.

In the meantime too Ellie actress in the TV series is under attack, but Bella Ramsey doesn’t fear fan criticism for LGBT characters.