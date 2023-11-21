Currently we still don’t know the price final of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered for PS5, although it is not difficult to imagine it in line with that of The Last of Us Part I, i.e. at least €79.99 (our unconfirmed hypothesis, better to specify it). Knowing this, however, it is possible to plan the purchase better and take it home for less. For example, currently, via the PlayStation Store, it can be purchased for €49.99 . What if reservations haven’t opened yet?

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will be released in January 2024

Easy, actually: we already know that upgrading from the PS4 edition to the PS5 edition will cost €10, as announced by Sony itself. Then you can buy the PS4 version from the PlayStation Store for €39.99 and wait until you can purchase the €10 PS5 upgrade, spending a grand total of €49.99.

If desired, it is also possible to find the game on offer in physical stores, where the cost for the PS5 version could be even lower, considering that we are talking about a 2020 title. This way you could even save a little more. However, please note that: “The upgrade for disc copies of the PS4 version of The Last of Us Part II is only available if you have a PlayStation 5 console with a disc reader. Owners of disc copies for PS4 must insert them into the PS5 each time who want to download or play the digital version for PS5.”

For the rest, we remind you that The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered was only announced for PS5. It will be released on January 19, 2024, both in physical and digital formats. Pre-orders will be live starting December 5th.