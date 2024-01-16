The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is the protagonist of a video comparison created by ElAnalistaDeBits, who puts theoriginal The Last of Us Part 2 for PS4 alongside the new version of Naughty Dog's masterpiece.

Among the new features of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered there is clearly the renewed technical sector, which includes two different graphic modes: one focuses on resolution with 2160p and 30 fps, the other on performance with 1440p and 60 fps, but the frame rate increases in both cases with VRR support.

Surprisingly, the speed of uploads it did not increase in the remaster to the point of becoming as fast as in several native PS5 titles, despite being a third of the times of PS4 and PS4 Pro.