Naughty Dog has released The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered update 1,000,050 for PS5. The weight is 253MB and is used to solve various problems.

The official description reads: “A patch is available for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered that resolves an issue where bonus points were not awarded correctly to obtain trophies, including those obtained from saves imported from PS4. After updating the game, points should be awarded automatically.”

This is what was revealed by Naughty Dogso it seems that there are no other changes or bug fixes within The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered update 1,000,050 for PS5.