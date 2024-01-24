Naughty Dog has released The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered update 1,000,050 for PS5. The weight is 253MB and is used to solve various problems.
The official description reads: “A patch is available for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered that resolves an issue where bonus points were not awarded correctly to obtain trophies, including those obtained from saves imported from PS4. After updating the game, points should be awarded automatically.”
This is what was revealed by Naughty Dogso it seems that there are no other changes or bug fixes within The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered update 1,000,050 for PS5.
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: No Return mode
Let's remember that one of the biggest innovations in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered for PS5 is the No Return mode, which is a roguelite mode in which we can play various characters, including some that were not available to the player in the story mode.
Among the various there is obviously also Joelwhich however according to some fans is not adequate for the No Return mode as the combat system of The Last of us Part 2 is designed for the agility of Ellie and Abby.
Always talking about No Return mode, on Reddit various players report some problems – mostly related to skins – but in this patch there doesn't seem to be any fixes in the main. Have you encountered any bugs or glitches?
Finally, we leave you with our review of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.
#Part #Remastered #update #fixes #problems #PS5
Leave a Reply