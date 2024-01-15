Naughty Dog has announced that i Trophies unlocked by playing The Last of Us Part 2 on PS4 will not be lost by purchasing the upgrade to The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered For PS5. All will be transferred, including the platinum.

At the same time, new Trophies linked to the No Return roguelike mode have been added, which must be unlocked by playing. It should be underlined that the new Trophies are not mandatory for unlocking Platinum in the new edition of the game.