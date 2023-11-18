Who owns The Last of Us Part 2 for PS4 you will have to pay 10 euros if you want to upgrade to The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Naturally we are talking about the digital edition.

This is a decision in line with the policies of Sony regarding upgrades to advanced versions of its games (think of God of War: Ragnarok), which therefore should not surprise owners of the platform too much.

If we want, it is also a somewhat justified figure, considering the many new features that have been announced, including a new mode.