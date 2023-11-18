Who owns The Last of Us Part 2 for PS4 you will have to pay 10 euros if you want to upgrade to The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Naturally we are talking about the digital edition.
This is a decision in line with the policies of Sony regarding upgrades to advanced versions of its games (think of God of War: Ragnarok), which therefore should not surprise owners of the platform too much.
If we want, it is also a somewhat justified figure, considering the many new features that have been announced, including a new mode.
Import saves
Furthermore, it was announced that those who perform the upgrade will be able to import your savesso as not to lose any of the game progress made.
Sony: “”And good news for owners of The Last of Us Part II on PlayStation 4! You will have the option to upgrade to the digital version of The Last of Us Part II Remastered for $10 USD at launch. You can also import your saves from the original game to Part II Remastered.”
Other details regarding the upgrade will be shared as the game approaches release, which will take place on January 19, 2024, exclusively on PS5.
