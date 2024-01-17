Is The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered really a remastered version of the original game? Not exactly. Is this enough to hate him regardless? Not exactly.

For many years one of the trends of large publishers has been to work on remakes and remasters, that is, bringing an “old” (sometimes more, sometimes less) game onto the market, on a platform different from the original one, generally by revising the appearance graphic or adding some kind of additional component. This type of product has always existed, but in recent generations it has become more and more common to the point that many players are annoyed by it. The most recent example of this type of approach is The Last of Us Part II, whose saga has seen more remakes than new games. Its director also declared a certain surprise at discovering the negative reactions of enthusiasts, stating that this type of operation has its own audience. The truth is that he is right, to a degree that makes discussion of the issue boring, also because it is certainly not new. The Last of Us Part II Remastered is designed mostly for new players or collectors who can't miss even a version of their favorite game. If you are not among them, just move on, without getting angry. In fact, it should almost be a relief that people don't like the game, given the amount of titles that are constantly being released (Nacon is certain that too many games are being released, for example). See also Former PlayStation CEO gives a warning to the industry Let's also not forget that there is also the possibility of make a simple €10 upgrade, a figure that is now often not even enough for a good indie. Could they publish the news for free to make fans happy? They could, but no one forces a company to do so and in all honesty the figure is adequate for the new contents. As mentioned, however, this is an old discussion and the answer is always the same: if you don't care, move on and don't fret. It's better for your health.

The point of the speech The real problem is that The Last of Us Part II Remastered it's not a remaster. Not in the most common sense of the term from the point of view of a certain segment of the public. THE Remaster and Remake concepts they are much more complex than you think and above all the developers might tell you that a game called a remake technically isn't and that a game called a remaster is a remake. Let's not get lost in this discussion, however, but let's just grasp the point: remastered is a vague term and Sony uses it as it prefers, like many other publishers. See also Ubisoft explains when it will delete an inactive account We must assume, however, that he uses it because he believes it to be the best term. The point is that Remastered was probably chosen from above, by the marketing department. Because The Last of Us Part II PS5 version is mostly a Director's Cut, as were those of Ghost of Tsushima and Death Stranding. The paying public appreciates the term remastered (we have to assume so, if it was chosen for this package) but there is a segment of the public – the noisy one that ends up under the attention of the director of The Last of Us Part II Remastered – who considers the term as an indication of a clear graphic improvement and we can't blame him (it's boring when the same term is used for products treated in a completely different way, we're the first to say it) Sounds like you're relaxing, come on The “new” Naughty Dog game is instead “only” a deluxe version of the base game reprinted for the occasion, as there are many. The €10 upgrade is nothing more than an exclusive DLC for the next-gen (as happened for example with the Horizon Forbidden West DLC) for a years old game. Proposed in this way it sounds very different and, we are sure, for many it would not have been a problem. See also The Day Before's overwhelmingly negative Steam reviews seem deserved The point, however, is that Sony and Naughty Dog probably know that a certain segment of the public would have disdained the nomenclature, but there is another that is now arriving on PS5, who has not played the original game and who he is attracted by the idea of ​​having the Remastered version instead of the PS4 game with a DLC included. It's just a matter of terms, but those players prefer it that way. In the end the game is always the same, that is, a masterpiece that one more person will be able to enjoy thanks to a different word on the cover that annoys others.

This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial team and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.