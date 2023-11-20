













Thanks to him PS5 It is backward compatible with the PS4, we can continue playing The Last of Us Part 2 and with certainly good quality, but they already decided to make a native port with 4K, performance or quality modes, as well as some additional game modes that some may consider valuable and others perhaps not so much.

Now, unlike Smart Delivery of Xbox which is when a One game moves to its Series X|S version at no additional cost, PlayStation makes the decision to charge $10 for the update.

If you already have the game, maybe $10 isn’t a huge expense. But if you don’t have this title, well, you can imagine how much they will want to sell it to you. The immediate reference is the remaster of Marvel’s Spiderman which costs 49.99 USD. If that cost The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered Maybe there wouldn’t be so many complaints… Maybe.

Source: Naughty Dog

In case you do want the aforementioned video game, we will tell you about the options you could follow so that you do not end up paying an unreasonable price.

How to make The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered cheaper

Assuming that The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered They could sell it for 69.99 USD, we must take into account that there is the opportunity to update your PS4 game digitally by paying 10 dollars, an option that, right or wrong, can work.

What do we suggest? Right now you are looking for the best offer.

Right now The Last of Us Part 2 It costs 39.99 USD on the PS Store. With taxes it already costs you 46.39 USD. At the time of writing this article, the price in pesos is 795.89 MXN. If the dollar remains more or less the same for 2024 in Mexico, the update would cost you more or less 199.02 MXN.

The sum would be 994.91 MXN with everything and taxes included, which is a more or less reasonable price. You could even buy the credit now in case the dollar were to rise next year.

The other combo is to buy The Last of Us Part 2 physical. On Amazon you can regularly find it at a price of less than 500 MXN, which by adding the 10 USD, you would be paying almost 700 MXN.

There are options, you just have to start looking for the one that best suits you. Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

